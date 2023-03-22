ECP orders recounting of votes in six Karachi UCs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced a verdict in the alleged rigging case and ordered the recounting of the votes in six Union Councils (UCs) of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) filed a plea against the alleged rigging and irregularities in Local government (LG) polls. Following the plea, the ECP directed the recounting of votes in six Union Councils (UCs).

JI had challenged the result of six UCs which include Mominabad UC-3, Manghopir UC-12, Gulshan-e-Iqbal UC-1, Orangi UC-3, 7 and 8.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court on Thursday served notices to parties over a petition of Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for election in the remaining 11 union committees of Karachi.

Jamaat Islami Karachi’s chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman had filed a petition in the high court seeking an order for election in the remaining union committees of the city.

The court has summoned a reply from the respondents within 10 days.

Hafiz Naeem said that local council elections were not held at 11 seats of UC chairman and vice chairman in Karachi owing to the demise of candidates or for some other reasons.

“The election commission was also contacted for holding an election at remaining union committees, but it is avoiding completion of the process,” the JI leader said.

He pleaded to the high court for an order to the election commission to conduct the immediate election on the remaining 11 seats to complete the process of mayorship in Karachi.

