ECP orders removing administrators recommended by MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to remove administrators appointed by the Sindh government on the recommendation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP wrote a letter to the Sindh government and ordered the provincial authorities to withdraw the appointment of Hyderabad, DMC Korangi and East admins. The Sindh Local Government Department had appointed Muhammad Farooq as the Hyderabad admin.

The letter stated that the schedule for the second phase of LG polls in Hyderabad and Karachi had been announced and the commission banned the appointments and transfers till the completion of the elections.

The provincial election commissioner said that the notification of the appointments of Korangi District Administrator Javed-ur-Rehman Kalhor, East District Administrator Rehmatullah Sheikh and Hyderbad administrator or defer the appointments.

الیکشن کمیشن کا ایم کیو ایم کے تجویز کردہ ایڈمنسٹریٹرز کو عہدوں سے ہٹانے کا حکم#ARYNews #ECP #MQM pic.twitter.com/pAhDTE5S06 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 21, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that the provincial EC took timely action after PTI’s letter and stopped the Sindh government from illegal appointments of district administrators.

He praised the timely action of the ECP and demanded the provincial government to immediately implement the commission’s order.

Zaidi alleged that the Sindh government was making illegal transfers and postings on the recommendations of the MQM-P. He announced challenging all illegal moves of the Sindh government and its ally on all platforms.

الحمدللہ انصاف کی فتح! ہمارے خط پر بروقت کاروائی کرکے صوبائی الیکشن کمیشن نے سندھ حکومت کو فوراً غیر قانونی طور پر تعینات کئے گئے ضلعی ایڈمنسٹریٹرز کی تقرری منسوخ کرنے کا حکم دیا ہے۔

ہم اس اقدام کو سراہتا ہوں۔ حکومت فوراً حکم پر عملدرآمد کرے۔ بصورت دیگر … pic.twitter.com/TvNK5oFQmN — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 21, 2022

