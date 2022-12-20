Officer nominated by MQM appointed Korangi administrator

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday appointed Sharif Khan as the new administrator of district Korangi, replacing Jawed Ur Rehman, after he was nominated by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the charge of district Korangi administrator was handed over to MQM nominee Muhammad Sharif Khan, all the responsibilities will be given to the new administrator.

Sharif was previously serving as the director in charge of parking at DMC Central. Meanwhile, the former administrator was advised to report to the Sindh local government board.

Earlier this month, a consultation session has been held between the Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori and the MQM leaders.

The consultation session also discussed the change of district administrators in Karachi. “Initially Karachi-East administrator will be changed and Shakeel Ahmed named as the MQM nominees for the district administrator,” sources said.

Moreover, Mohammad Sharif Khan was nominated for district central and Furqan Utaib for Korangi district, according to sources.

The meeting was also attended by Administrator Murtaza Wahab, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, and Mukesh Chawla.

The session mulled over the resignation of Murtaza Wahab and the demands of the MQM.

