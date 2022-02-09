ECP orders timely LG polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered timely Local Bodies (LG) polls in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three member-commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took up a case related to holding LG polls in the federal capital.

The officials of the Interior Ministry and the DC Islamabad appeared before the commission.

Special Secretary said that rules for the LG Law have not been provided by the interior ministry and added that the Local Govt Ordinance will be infective in March 2022.

The DC Islamabad said his administration is completely cooperating with the government for the formation of rules, while the officials of the Interior Ministry sought time for the finalization of rules.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja showed resentment over the non-provision of the rules and added that no delay tactics would be accepted in holding LG polls in Islamabad.

“Intentionally or unintentionally efforts are underway to delay LG polls in the federal capital,” said the CEC.

The CEC while giving 15 days time for the formation of rules announced to initiate contempt proceedings in case of failure.

