ECP orders to present PTI chief in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in contempt case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP bench issued production orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, for indictment in the same case on October 24.

Meanwhile, a five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner will hear a petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, on October 26.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a bailable arrest warrant for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the same case.

The ECP also ordered to present the senior politician before the commission on October 24 at 10 a.m. and directed the IG Islamabad to ensure the implementation of ECP’s order.

Read more: ECP delists contempt case against PTI chief, others

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a contempt case filed against him.

The electoral watchdog had reserved its verdict in a contempt case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and others, the announcement of verdict was scheduled on June 20.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The political leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed the electoral body a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.