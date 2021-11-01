ECP directs political parties for intra-party elections within three months

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed all political parties registered with the body to hold intra-party elections within three months.

The orders were passed by the ECP while hearing the case related to the intra-party elections in the political parties. The body while transferring the details to the political wing, directed to serve notices to the political parties again for holding intra-party elections.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned until December 1.

According to Section 208 of the Elections Act 2017, political parties are required to hold intra-party elections at the federal, provincial and local levels every five years.

Under Section 209, political parties had to submit a certificate of completion within seven days of intra-party elections.

Read more: MQM-P holds intra-party elections after five years: sources

Earlier on September 11, the ECP has also served letter to the political parties urging for timely intra-party elections.

“Failure in holding the party election is violation of the law and the constitution of the party,” the letter read. “As the scheduled time passes, the political parties used to seek extended time from the election commission for holding elections,” according to the letter.

“Political parties should ensure intra-party polls within the scheduled time,” the letter read.

“Political parties are bound to hold elections in party within a period not exceeding five years,” the ECP stressed in its letter to the parties.

