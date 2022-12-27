ECP postpones Islamabad LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday postponed the local government elections in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The PML-N in its application, submitted to IHC, pleaded with the court to delay LG polls in the federal capital on the pretext of an increase in the number of union councils

As per details, a five-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja announced the verdict which was reserved earlier today.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) counsel Babar Awan and Ali Nawaz Awan, Mian Aslam from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon and former Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf of federal government appeared before the court.

The former Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf told the court that the Islamabad administration had recommended to increase the UCs number because of increase in the federal capital population.

After listing to all the parties in this case the ECP announced to postpone the local government elections in Islamabad.

Earlier, Islamabad high court (IHC) declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to increase Islamabad Union councils (UCs) null and void.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) to hear the arguments from all the parties in this case again.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Election Commission then delimited the constituencies and issued a new schedule for local government elections in Islamabad after a previous increase in the number of union councils.

The ECP had announced holding the local government elections in the federal capital on December 31.

