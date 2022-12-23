Islamabad LG polls UCs: IHC nullifies ECP’s notification

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad high court (IHC) on Friday declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to increase Islamabad Union councils (UCs) null and void, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) to hear the arguments from all the parties in this case again.

Earlier today Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the verdict on local government (LG) elections in Islamabad.

Chief justice said that if LG tenure was completed in 2020 then the election should have been held at that time but the party which is in power never takes interest in holding LG polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had increased the number of union councils (UCs) in Islamabad 10 days before the scheduled polling day for local government elections, surprising candidates as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Election Commission then delimited the constituencies and issued a new schedule for local government elections in Islamabad after a previous increase in the number of union councils.

The ECP had announced holding the local government elections in the federal capital on December 31.

