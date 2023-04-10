ECP postpones LG by-elections in Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday postponed the local government (LG) by-elections in 26 districts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the electoral watchdog postponed the local government (LG) by-elections following the requests made by various political parties due to last Ashra of Holy Month of Ramazan.

“Under Article 218(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Sections-58 and 229 of the Elections Act. 2017 and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to postpone the Local Government Bye-Elections of 1 & 2 phase in 26 districts of Sindh Province,” the notification stated.

The elections will now be held on 7th May, 2023 (Sunday) instead of 18″ April, 2023.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule of local government (LG) polls across Sindh.

The ECP issued a notification, announcing the schedule of local government (LG) polls across Sindh after which Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) postponed sit-ins against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the notification, the polling will be held on April 18 in 93 constituencies across Sindh, while the candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers for the LG polls till March 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that JI announced a sit-in at 10 different places in Karachi against ECP demanding to conduct the election on 11 remaining Union Councils (UCs).

