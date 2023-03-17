Sindh LG polls: ECP issues schedule for remaining UCs

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the schedule of local government polls across Sindh, ARY News reported.

The ECP issued a notification, announcing the schedule of local government (LG) polls across Sindh after which Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) postponed sit-ins against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the notification, the polling will be held on April 18 in 93 constituencies across Sindh, while the candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers for the LG polls till March 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that JI announced a sit-in at 10 different places in Karachi against ECP demanding to conduct the election on 11 remaining Union Councils (UCs).

