ECP raises objections over Imran Khan’s election as party head

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised objection over former prime minister Imran Khan’s election as chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has raised seven objections to intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A notice has also been issued to the party in this regard.

In the notice, the ECP stated that the intra-party election was not held under the amended Constitution. Sources told ARY News that the PTI amended party constitution to make him party chairman.

The election commission has directed the PTI to hold elections by amending the Constitution with a two-thirds majority of the National Council.

Earlier in June, Imran Khan was once again elected unopposed as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman after two panels had withdrawn in his favour. The election of Imran Khan was held during the meeting of PTI’s National Conference in Islamabad.

Two panels led by PTI leaders Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Naik Muhammad had withdrawn from the elections after which the former premier was elected unopposed.

Comments