Imran Khan re-elected PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has once again been elected unopposed as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman after two panels had withdrawn in his favour.

The election of Imran Khan was held during the meeting of PTI’s National Conference in Islamabad.

Two panels led by PTI leaders Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and Naik Muhammad had withdrawn from the elections after which Imran Khan was elected unopposed.

Besides it, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were also re-elected as the vice-chairman and the secretary-general of the party, respectively.

Former state minister Farrukh Habib was elected as Central Information Secretary of PTI.

Later, addressing the ceremony Imran Khan said that he would announce the date for the long march after Supreme Court’s decision.

Imran Khan while asking the party workers to be prepared for his call one they get clearance from the apex court said that it will be the biggest protest in Pakistan’s history.

Criticising PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the former prime minister said, Bilawal did a long march towards Islamabad when Rs4 per litre was increased by his government. Where is he now when the fuel prices have been jacked up by Rs60 per litre?

