ECP reacts to Imran Khan’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson has responded to the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan against the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the commission, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ECP spokesperson rejected the allegations of Imran Khan and said that the PTI chief levelled baseless allegations against the commission and the CEC.

The spokesperson said that the Toshakhana case was being heard in an open court while the institution will not any kind of pressure while performing its duties in accordance with the Constitution and law.

Earlier, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan raised objections to the procedure for the appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and the formation of the caretaker government.

The PTI chairman reiterated that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja made partial decisions. “We will be successful in the by-elections despite vote rigging.”

“PML-N’s audio leak exposed the nexus between CEC and the government. There is no reason left to retain this CEC and he should tender his resignation.”

“The sitting CEC had completed delimitation with the support of PML-N. I have never held any meeting with the CEC and Justice Qazi Faez Isa. I am afraid of being sent to jail for my expected reaction if I appear before the CEC.”

Imran Khan, while talking to journalists covering the election commission, claimed that he was fully aware of ongoing attempts to disqualify him. He said that PTI will get a clear majority in the next elections.

“Attempts to steal elections are continued once again. They will need a large-scale plan to rig the polls this time that will disrupt the whole electoral system,” said the politician.

