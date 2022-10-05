Imran Khan says won’t reveal long march date to anyone

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will not reveal the long march date to anyone as “everything is being recorded,” ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to senior journalists at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore, the PTI chief said that he had kept his long march plan secret and no one knew the long march date including the party’s vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I have kept the date to myself… Shah Mehmood Qureshi is my vice-chairman, I did not tell him either”.

Lashing out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Khan said that it would be difficult for Sana to stop PTI’s long march because Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, where his party ruled, were all around Islamabad.

“Rana Sanaullah is only issuing threats… We have governments in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and KP,” he added.

Regarding the missing cypher missing issue, Imran went on to say that the cypher was not stolen and its master document was safe at the Foreign Office. “Thankfully they’ve accepted the cypher as a reality.”

He also lashed out at the incumbent chief election commissioner, saying that he had never seen such a biased ECP chief and challenged election body to hear his Toshakhana case jointly with Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s cases.

