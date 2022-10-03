Imran Khan says won’t reveal details of long march beforehand

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that he has kept his long march plan secret and only a close group of people knew the details, ARY News reported.

In an interview with private news channel, the PTI chief said that “unimaginable” sea of people will march toward Islamabad, adding that he has kept his plan a secret in view of recent audio leaks and “tapping” of phone calls.

“I have kept my plan for the long march a secret because our phones are being tapped and for the first time I am feeling as if I am a traitor of the country,” he added.

The PTI chief further said that “Haqeeqi Azadi” march will be the “biggest” in country’s history, adding that special instructions will be issued to party workers before the start of the march.

“My phones are being tapped”

PM Imran Khan also lamented the state of security at PM House and termed the audio leaks from the PMO a major security breach. “These audios could benefit enemies,” Khan said.

Talking about the cypher, Imran Khan said that its master copy was in the Foreign Office.

“The master copy [of the cypher] is still present in the Foreign Office,” he said, adding that copies of the cypher were also sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and then the National Assembly speaker.

Read more: PTI seeks judicial probe into PM House audio leaks on resignations

Imran Khan also alleged that the opposition denied seeing the copy of cypher as they were part of the foreign conspiracy. “PM Shehbaz is real beneficiary of the foreign conspiracy”, he added.

Action against Imran over cypher audios

The cabinet on Sunday formally gave the go-ahead to hold an inquiry into the audio leaks purportedly featuring PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party leaders.

The cabinet in a circulatory summary formally approved legal action against Imran Khan, his ministers and secretary Azam Khan. The cabinet approved initiating FIA probe and legal action over the audio leak about the cypher.

The first audio regarding the diplomatic cypher was leaked on September 28, while the second audio of Imran Khan with regard to the diplomatic cypher surfaced on September 30.

