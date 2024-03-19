24.9 C
ECP recognises intra-party elections of PTI Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday recognised the intra-party elections held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

According to a notification issued in this regard, the election commission notified Mahmood Khan as the chairman and Malik Afzal Din Khan as the vice chairman of the PTI-Parliamentarians.

The intra-party elections were conducted once again to fill the vacant positions after departure of Pervez Khattak from the chairmanship.

Pervez Khattak stepped down from the chairmanship of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – Parliamentarians (PTI-P) after he failed to secure his seat in the February 8 general elections.

It is noteworthy that Pervez Khattak, the ex-KP Minister, was once affiliated with PTI. Last year, he parted ways with the party and established his political entity called PTI – Parliamentarians.

The former CM of KP, Mahmood Khan, also left PTI and along with other 57 former members of PTI declared his support for Pervez Khattak’s PTI-P.

