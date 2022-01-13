Pervez Khattak, Hammad Azhar exchange heated words over gas crisis: sources

ISLAMABAD: A heated exchange of words took place between Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar over gas crisis during PTI’s parliamentary party meeting here on Thursday, sources informed ARY News.

According to sources, the PTI leader Khattak criticised Energy Minister Hammad Azhar over the shortage of gas in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Hammad Azhar has no knowledge of gas and electricity crisis,” Khatak reportedly said in the parliamentary meeting held to discuss the strategy to pass the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021– also known as the mini-budget from National Assembly.

The defence minister also criticised Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, said sources.

“We have to face tough questions of the public as they [peopel] voted us and we are answerable to them,” he said, adding that ministers like Tarin are not answerable to people as he is not a representative elected by people.

However, Khattak while talking with ARY News, has denied having a heated exchange of words, stating “that I only raised my voice for what is our right.”

When asked if he had walked out of the parliamentary session, he replied: “I am a smoker and left the session to smoke a cigarette”.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said on Thursday the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021 (mini-budget) will be passed in the National Assembly today (Thursday).

