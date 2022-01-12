PM Imran Khan to take treasury into confidence over ‘mini-budget’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of treasury lawmakers on Thursday (tomorrow) to take them into confidence over the Finance amendment bill 2021, popularly known as mini-budget, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon, 2:00 pm, at the Parliament House to be attended by MNA from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and other coalition parties.

According to sources privy to the matter said that the chief whip in the assembly and parliamentary affairs minister has been tasked to ensure the presence of the lawmakers, who would then be taken into confidence over the finance amendment bill by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), PTI’s ally in the centre has announced to oppose the mini-budget if suggestions submitted by it are ignored in the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021.

As per details, the MQM-Pakistan has submitted 11-point suggestions for the Finance Amendment Bill in the National Assembly secretariat and forwarded the same to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

“MQM-P’s decision will be different if suggestions are ignored,” sources within the party said and in this context, guidelines have been given to the assembly members and the senators by party convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

