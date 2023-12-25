22.3 C
ECP refutes reports of allocating 'bat' symbol to any party

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has provided clarification, asserting that the Bat symbol has not been allocated to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians, ARY News reported.

In an official statement released on Monday evening, the spokesperson for the ECP clarified that the Bat symbol has not been granted to PTI-P or any other political party.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) head Pervaiz Khattak claimed that he was offered ‘bat’ as an election symbol but he declined that offer.

ECP verdict

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost their electoral symbol ‘bat’ as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the reserved verdict on the party’s intra-party elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party elections after hearing arguments from all the parties.

Announcing the reserved verdict, a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, declared the PTI’s intra-party elections null and void.

Following the ECP verdict, the newly elected PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan who replaced Imran Khan earlier, will no longer remain as party’s head.

