No bat symbol for PTI in elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost their electoral symbol ‘bat’ as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the reserved verdict on the party’s intra-party elections, ARY News reported. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party elections after hearing arguments from all the parties.

Announcing the reserved verdict, a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, declared the PTI’s intra-party elections null and void.

 

More to follow…

