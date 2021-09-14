ECP rejects allegations, decides to issue notices to govt ministers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the allegations levelled by the government ministers and decided to issue notices to the lawmakers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decisions were taken in a session of the election commission chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad today.

The allegations levelled by the government ministers have been rejected by ECP. It has been decided to issue notices to the government ministers including Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry.

ECP decided to seek evidence from Azam Swati after he levelled allegations in the committee meeting. The commission also decided to demand evidence from the Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regarding his allegations levelled in a press conference.

The commission also sought relevant records from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). ECP sought records of the press conference, committee proceedings and President House.

On Friday, Federal Minister Azam Swati had accused the election commission of taking bribes from the companies to manufacture electronic voting machines (EVMs).

On the other hand, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had alleged during a press conference on Friday alongside other ministers that ECP and CEC were becoming the headquarters of the opposition parties and acting as their mouthpiece.