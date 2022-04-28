ECP rejects perception of individual decisions at election body

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected an impression being created that decisions in the commission are being taken by an individual and said that since January 2020, the decisions are taken unanimously, ARY NEWS reported.

In a handout issued by the ECP, it said that the election commission is a constitutional institution and takes decisions as per the Constitution and rules.



A perception is being created that decisions are being taken by an individual at the Election Commission of Pakistan, it said while terming it a deliberate attempt to create a perception against the facts.

The handout from the ECP said that the decisions are being taken unanimously since January 2020 and there is a complete harmony among chairman and members. “The ECP will continue to take decisions without taking any pressures,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja of being a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) agent.

While addressing PTI Parliamentarians in Peshawar, former prime minister Imran Khan accused the ECP CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and working for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI chairman also demanded Sikandar Sultan Raja to immediately step down as ECP chief.

“PTI doesn’t have confidence in chief election commissioner. When the country’s biggest party doesn’t have confidence in CEC, he must resign,” he added.

