ECP rejects PML-N plea against PTI victory in PP-38 Sialkot

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a plea filed from a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate against the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in PP-38 Sialkot, ARY NEWS reported.

The two-member ECP bench comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the decision while rejecting a plea from PML-N leader Tariq Subhani.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem has emerged victorious in the PP-38 Sialkot by-election held on July 28.

According to an unofficial and unconfirmed count of all 165 polling stations, PTI’s Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar came out on top with 60,588 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate came in second place with 53,471 votes.

PTI has won the PP-38 Sialkot seat which was vacated after the death of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive polling day complaints.