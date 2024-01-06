ECP rejects PTI’s claims against level playing field

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s claims against level playing field for general election 2024, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, over 76 percent of the nomination papers of PTI candidates have been approved by the ECP.

Sources revealed that the commission submitted the detailed report regarding the level playing field to Supreme Court registrar.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Inspector General Police (IGP) of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, chief secretary and AG Punjab on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to address the party concerns regarding level-playing field ahead of the upcoming polls.

On Dec 22, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address PTI’s complaints regarding a level playing field in the general election 2024.

Following SC orders, the ECP took notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) reservations regarding the lack of a level playing field in the run-up to the upcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The electoral watchdog has sent a letter to provincial election commissioners, chief secretaries, and inspector-generals (IGs), ordering them to remove PTI’s complaints about mishandling of its candidates and facing difficulties in filing nomination papers.

Ahead of today’s hearing, the PTI submitted additional documents containing evidence of the alleged denial of the level-playing field before the apex court.

In the documents, the SC was informed that the nomination papers of as many as 668 PTI candidates were rejected by returning officers appointed by the ECP.

The plea

The plea moved on behalf of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan through Shaheen, sought a direction from the Supreme Court to ensure a level playing field by not arresting PTI candidates, workers, and leaders. seconders should not be harassed.

The petitioner urged the apex court to direct the respondents to provide a level playing field to the PTI for free and fair elections, in the interest of justice.