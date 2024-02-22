ECP rejects Salman Akram Raja’s plea against election results

24.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja’s plea, challenging the victory of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party‘s(IPP) Aun Chaudhry, ARY News reported

As per details, Salman Akram Raja moved to the ECP, maintaining that he won the NA-128 Lahore seat as per Forms 45 of the constituency. He requested the ECP to declare Aun Chaudhry’s victory null and void.

The ECP, however, rejected the plea and maintained that the PTI-backed independent candidate may approach the election tribunal.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to ECP results, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Awn Chaudhry was backed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured victory in NA-128 Lahore with 172,576 votes, against PTI backed independent candidate with 159,024 votes.

Salman Akram Raja had also moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Returning Officer’s decision.

In the petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC), Salman Akram Raja maintained that the Returning Officer violated the Election Act by not releasing the election results on time.

The plea urged the court to order the Returning Officer to compile the election in the plaintiff’s presence.

