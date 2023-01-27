ECP releases by-polls schedule on 33 seats vacated by PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly (NA) vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP has decided to hold by-polls on 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 6 to 8.

The ECP further said that the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out on February 9. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on February 23.

It may be noted that the seats were vacated by PTI MNAs.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently denotified 35 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA speaker accepted their resignations.

Read more: ECP FINALISES CODE OF CONDUCT DRAFT FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS

NA speaker Raja PervaizAshraf had accepted the resignations of 113 PTI members last week in phases.

Earlier PTI Secretary General Asad Umar in his tweet said the PTI’s 44 MNAs have decided to withdraw their resignations.

He said the PTI has been demanding the NA speaker to accept all the resignations in one go but he remained reluctant to do the same as he announced to approve the resignations one by one after meeting with the lawmakers.

Comments