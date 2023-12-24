25.9 C
ECP releases fresh list of registered political parties

By Zahid Mashwani
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released a fresh list of registered political parties in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the fresh list, the number of registered political parties in Pakistan has reached 175.

The election commission removed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s name from the party heads. The list mentioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a leaderless political party.

Pervez Khattak-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians has been included in the list.

ECP verdict

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost their electoral symbol ‘bat’ as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the reserved verdict on the party’s intra-party elections.

The election commission earlier reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party elections after hearing arguments from all the parties.

Announcing the reserved verdict, a five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan, headed by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, declared the PTI’s intra-party elections null and void.

Following the ECP verdict, the newly elected PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan who replaced Imran Khan earlier, will no longer remain as the party’s head.

