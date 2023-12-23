General elections: ECP takes major decision regarding delimitations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a major decision regarding the pleas against the new delimitations ahead of the general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued its verdict regarding the objections to the new delimitations.

The spokesperson announced that the commission will hear the objections to the new delimitations after general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The commission also gave reference to the Supreme Court’s directives in its verdict.

Read more: SC annuls high court’s order about delimitations in Balochistan

The hearing of objections to the delimitations after the election schedule would affect the entire electoral process, the spokesperson added.

On December 19, the Supreme Court (SC) had dismissed another plea challenging the delimitations in Balochistan.

On December 18, the SC annulled the Balochistan High Court’s order about delimitations.

Prior to the developments, the apex court had suspended a Lahore High Court (LHC) order on the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from the bureaucracy, which cast uncertainty over the holding of general polls.

Related: Supreme Court suspends LHC’s RO order; elections on Feb 8

A three-member bench headed by Acting CJP, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah had taken up the plea against delimitation in PB-12 Balochistan.

Applicant Ameer Khan challenged the delimitation process in PB-12, Balochistan, and termed it ‘wrong’ in his plea filed with the SC.

At the outset of the hearing, Acting CJP Justice Tariq Masood said stability is back in the country after the announcement of the general elections date. “Don’t you want to see stability in the country,” he asked the applicant.

Related: SC dismisses another plea to delay general elections 2024

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, another member of the SC bench, in his remarks said, following the release of the election program, constituencies cannot be changed.

We will not disturb the election date on such pleas, he added.

The SC declared that the electoral constituencies cannot be changed after the election schedule is released.