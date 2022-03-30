ECP releases schedule for LB polls in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for local body elections in Balochistan on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, local elections except Lasbela will be held on May 29. Returning officers will issue public notices on April 11.

According to the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted from April 15 to 18. Nomination papers will be scrutinized from April 20 to 22, after which the final list of candidates will be published on May 7.

The ECP has clarified that after the issuance of the election schedule, appointments and transfers will be banned. No public office holder can visit the constituencies.

No development plan can be announced in the constituencies after the release of the schedule, the ECP said.

The second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are scheduled to be held tomorrow on 65 seats in 18 districts with eight million voters eligible to cast their votes.

Sharing details of the elections and their arrangements, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) KP Barrister Saif said that all arrangements for the local bodies elections have been completed. “The polls will be held on 65 seats which included 63 tehsil and two mayor seats,” he said.

