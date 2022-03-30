KP local bodies elections scheduled tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are scheduled to be held tomorrow on 65 seats in 18 districts with eight million voters eligible to cast their votes, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the elections and their arrangements, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) KP Barrister Saif said that all arrangements for the local bodies elections have been completed. “The polls will be held on 65 seats which included 63 tehsil and two mayor seats,” he said.

The SACM said that overall 5,829 polling stations will be established with 1,000 of them declared sensitive. “A total of 49,000 policemen will be deployed in the province while Pakistan Army could also be summoned when needed,” he said.

Barrister Saif said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also looking after arrangements for the polls.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has cancelled holidays of policemen in the wake of second phase of the local government elections scheduled in the province on March 31.

Read More: ECP CONSIDERING POSTPONING SECOND PHASE OF LG POLLS IN KP

A notification issued by the provincial authorities shared that the leaves of the policemen across the province have been cancelled and IG KP has been directed to issue orders to the cops to report to concerned stations.

Those who are already on leaves are also directed to join duties, it said.

Comments