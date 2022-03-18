ECP considering postponing second phase of LG polls in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is considering postponing second phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) scheduled on March 31, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the ECP has expressed serious concerns over the continued violation of its code of conduct by federal and provincial ministers during electioneering for KP LG polls in 18 districts.

Due to continued violations, ECP is mulling over postponing second phase of LG polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said, adding that final decision regarding LG polls would be made soon.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served show-cause notices to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and federal and provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct by holding a public rally in Swat.

Read more: ECP BARS PM IMRAN KHAN, KP CM FROM VISITING KURRAM DISTRICT

The ECP issued notices to the Prime Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations.

The notices were also issued by the District Monitoring Officer, Swat.

The notice directed the PM Imran Khan, KP CM Mahmood Khan, federal and provincial ministers to appear in person or through counsel on March 18.

Comments