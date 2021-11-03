ECP reserves verdict regarding LG polls in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: After giving remarks to ‘issue an order soon’, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict regarding the organisation of local government (LG) polls in Balochistan province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted the hearing regarding the organisation of LG polls in Balochistan province.

During the hearing, the Balochistan government officials said that the Constitution gives power to the provincial government for delimitation. To this, the ECP members remarked that the provincial government should organise the polls as well if it is going to finalise the delimitation.

An ECP member Nisar Durrani questioned the government officials regarding the progress of LG elections.

The officials said that Majlis-e-Shura [Balochistan Assembly] has powers to finalise the legislation. They added that delimitation comes under the authority of the provincial government and is a sensitive matter.

Another ECP member Shah Muhammad Jatoi remarked that the LG election is also a sensitive matter.

The Balochistan government representative told the ECP that the chief minister has just assumed the charge and the matter related to LG polls was discussed.

The representative added that Balochistan chief minister had said that he wants to organise LG polls and going to hold a meeting with the ECP next week.

The ECP members remarked that the commission will soon issue an order. Later, the ECP reserved its verdict regarding the LG polls in Balochistan province.

