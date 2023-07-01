ECP seeks applications for election symbols

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought applications from the political parties to issue election symbols ahead of the general polls, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The commission sought applications from all political parties even if they had already applied for special election symbols.

The ECP spokesperson asked the political parties to submit written applications by July 19. The political parties are also bound to submit affidavit for the allotment of the election symbols.

In March, the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) had allotted election symbols to political parties for the upcoming general elections.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had chaired a meeting of the election commission, wherein a briefing was given on various information technology (IT) projects related to general election 2023.

During the meeting, the ECP had allotted election symbols for the general polls to 127 political parties collectively.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election symbol of bat, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Arrow, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)’s lion remained the same in the symbol allotment.

The officers of IT team and project management unit briefed the participants of the meeting on various projects, including election management system (EMS).

It was decided that the Returning officers (ROs) will be facilitated in compiling results under election management system (EMS). The meeting was also briefed on the establishment of Election Management Control Center.