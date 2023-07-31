ECP seeks removal of caretaker ministers over ‘political associations’

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove ministers who are involved in politics, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a letter to the caretaker CM of KP and took notice of the political involvement of caretaker ministers, secretaries, and assistants.

The ECP has sought the removal of caretaker ministers, advisors and assistants over ‘political associations’

The letter stated ECP has come to know about the appointments of caretaker ministers based on political affiliations and former caretaker minister Shahid Khattak is proof of political appointment.

However, there are still several ministers who have expressed their political affiliation in media which is a violation of the Election Act 2017.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought a report from the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the participation and speech of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak in a public meeting.

In a statement, a representative of the ECP said the purpose of report is to assess the situation and decide if any legal action is necessary.

The spokesperson emphasized that it is essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections.

The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign. In case of violation, legal action will be taken, concluded the spokesperson.