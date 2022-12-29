ECP seeks removal of Karachi, Hyderabad’s district administrators

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked the Sindh government again to withdraw the appointment of Karachi and Hyderabad district administrators, ARY News reported.

The ECP once again issued a letter to Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the appointment of three government officials as the district administrators.

According to the election commission, there is a ban in place on transfers and postings of government officials ahead of the local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Earlier this month, the provincial government appointed Muhammad Farooque, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, and Muhammad Sharif as the administrators of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and district municipal corporations of Korangi and East districts in line with an agreement between the Pakistan People’s Party and MQM-P.

Before their appointment, Farooque and Ahmed had been working as administrators of Worker Model School, SITE Hyderabad, and Korangi, respectively. Sharif had earlier been working as director-charged parking at the DMC-Central.

