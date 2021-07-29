PM Imran Khan served show-cause notice for not holding intra-PTI election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has Thursday served a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to hold an intra-party election in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) as its chairman, ARY News reported.

The election regulator has given the PM Imran Khan a 14-day period before serving the answer on why there has not been an intra-party election in PTI as stipulated in ECP rules.

ECP said in its notice that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had to furnish the details on the intra-party election on Jun 13, and that all the parties are responsible to hold the polls within a given time according to Section 208 of the Election Act 2017.

It said, “… a period not exceeding five years shall intervene between any two elections.”

The notice has asked the party head Imran Khan to show cause as to why PTI should not be declared ineligible to obtain election symbol for the upcoming election. The election symbol is a requirement for the party to contest elections as per section 215(1) of the election act.

Pir Pagara conveys reservations to Qureshi over govt’s treatment to allies

Separately for the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Pagara and ‘estranged’ PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen in their meeting yesterday, expressed reservations over their treatment at the hands of the government.

According to the inside story of the meeting between both the leaders, Pir Pagara complained about the government’s efforts to woo members of his party to join the PTI.