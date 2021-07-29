Pir Pagara conveys reservations to Qureshi over govt’s treatment to allies

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Pagara and ‘estranged’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen in their meeting that took place, yesterday, expressed reservations over their treatment at the hands of the PTI government

According to the inside story of the meeting between both the leaders, Pir Pagara complained about the government’s efforts to woo members of his party to join the PTI.

Pagara regretted that despite the fact that PML-F was supporting the government unconditionally still the latter was trying to trigger defections in his party. “Around 300 of my devotees were booked in different cases when Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim was running his election campaign. And they are still facing these cases,” he said.

PML-F chief said that if PTI was dying to create dents in its allied parties it should have better waited for the next general elections.

He said he had conveyed to the government his party’s concerns. “I have told Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi how we are feeling after the recent steps taken by the PTI,” Pagara added.

Jahangir Tareen, on the other hand, was of the view that the government was bent upon making Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Nazir Ahmad Chohan a ‘rebel’.

Both leaders, on the occasion, decided to keep meeting each other in the future as well.