PM Imran Khan appoints Arbab Ghulam Rahim as SAPM on Sindh affairs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Arbab Ghulam Rahim as his Special Assistant (SAPM) on Sindh affairs, days after he joined PTI to bolster the party’s presence in rural parts of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The appointment of Arbab Ghulam Rahim was notified by the cabinet division, saying that his appointment would be on an honorary basis.

On July 01, former chief minister of Sindh, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the two also agreed to strengthen the party in the province, currently being ruled by the PPP for the last 13 years.

The appointment came in the backdrop of a report that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be focusing on the Sindh province from August, where he plans to address public gatherings besides also expecting the joining of political heavyweights from the province in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf PTI).

According to sources, the decision was made in a meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan today where he discussed his plans with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and, Ali Zaidi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Saifullah Niazi and others.

The meeting while taking key decisions regarding the province, according to sources, decided that the prime minister will visit the province in August. “Imran Khan will address public gatherings in the province,” they said.

It further emerged that the prime minister has tasked Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh to ensure the joining of people in the party with an emphasis mainly on youth leaders.