PM Imran Khan plans public gatherings in Sindh from August: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be focusing on the Sindh province from August, where he plans to address public gatherings besides also expecting the joining of political heavyweights from the province in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf PTI), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the decision was made in a meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan today where he discussed his plans with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and, Ali Zaidi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Saifullah Niazi and others.

The meeting while taking key decisions regarding the province, according to sources, decided that the prime minister will visit the province in August. “Imran Khan will address public gatherings in the province,” they said.

It further emerged that the prime minister has tasked Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh to ensure the joining of people in the party with an emphasis mainly on youth leaders.

On July 10, it emerged that PM Imran Khan approached influential political personalities in Sindh to form an anti-PPP alliance in the province to prepare for the next local bodies and general elections.

Read More: FORMER SINDH CM ARBAB GHULAM RAHIM JOINS PTI

After a consultation with the political leadership, it has been decided to invite all such political personalities to Islamabad. It has been further planned to establish a Sindh advisory body comprising of PTI leaders from the province and other anti-PPP political leadership in the province.

It emerged that the plan is aimed at bringing all political forces against the PPP-led Sindh government on a single page ahead of the local bodies’ elections and general elections.