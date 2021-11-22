ECP sets deadline for delimitations for LG polls in Sindh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday that it has given the Sindh government until Nov 30 to submit the relevant documents for delimitation of constituencies for local bodies election.

A two-judge bench of the high court was hearing a petition seeking directives for the commission to conduct local government elections in the province.

Also Read: ECP sets 15-day deadline for Sindh, Balochistan local body polls

The ECP in its reply submitted in the SHC said it would start the delimitation process from Dec 1. The provincial government has been asked to submit the relevant data within two weeks’ time, it added.

On failure to provide the data, the commission warned, it would start delimitations.

The election body said the provincial government has been seeking time every now and then. The government’s attitude shows it was not flippant about holding the LG polls in the province, it said.

Also Read: ECP berates Sindh govt for foot-dragging on local body polls

On Nov 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued directives for Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad administrations to do all that’s necessary within the next 15 days next to conduct local government polls.

The provincial government must carry out the necessary amendments in the election laws to have the polls conducted within the deadline. The ECP also directed the governments to submit the maps of constituencies and the necessary data in its offices.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!