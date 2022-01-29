ECP Sindh witnesses reshuffle of district election commissioners

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reshuffled multiple district election commissioners in the Sindh province on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to changes notified by the ECP Sindh, the district election commissioners in Umerkot, Sanghar, Korangi, and South Karachi have been replaced.

Ahmed Ali has been posted as new district election commissioner in Umerkot, Abdul Razzak in Korangi, Sikandar Ali Channar in Matiari, and Iftikhar Hussain in district South.

Moreover, Muhammad Sajjad was posted as deputy director of headquarters Sindh.

In October 2021, a major reshuffle was carried out in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as many officers were deputed, transferred and promoted to different positions.

The Election Commissioner of Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan was removed and deputed in Islamabad while Ejaz Anwar Chauhan was deputed as Additional Director General (DG) Election Commission Islamabad in the latest reshuffle.

Saeed Gul was appointed as the Election Commissioner of Sindh who was earlier performing duties as the joint provincial election commissioner of Punjab. Saeed Gul has been promoted as a Grade 21 officer.

The Regional Election Commissioner Thatta Ali Asghar Sial was also promoted as Grade 20 officer and has been appointed as the Joint Election Commissioner of Sindh.

Another Regional Election Commissioner from Hyderabad, Sayyen Bakhsh was also promoted to Grade 20.

Moreover, Regional Election Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Shahid was transferred to Bahawalpur and the provincial election commission of Balochistan Muhammad Razzak was also transferred.

Comments