ECP slaps Rs50,000 fine on Ali Amin Gandapur for violating election code

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed Rs50,000 fine on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur for violating the code of conduct for the local body elections, ARY News reported.

The election body has directed the federal minister to submit a fine in the national treasury by Friday.

The ECP also warned Ali Amin Gandapur to be aware of violating the election code in the future otherwise ECP holds the right to suspend his membership.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier barred Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan from visiting Peshawar, the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the letter penned by the regional election commissioner, the prime minister was asked not to visit Peshawar ahead of scheduled local bodies elections in the KP on December 19.

As LB polls are being conducted on December 19 in Peshawar in the first, the expected visit of the premier will be considered as a violation of the code of conduct, the ECP said.

The president, prime minister and governors cannot visit the area after the announcement of the election schedule, the letter read.

It is to be noted that the candidates of different political parties have started flexing their muscles for campaign of local bodies elections for 17 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa scheduled to be held on December 19.

As polling day are coming nearer, election campaigns in Peshawar,Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu,Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts are heating up.

