ECP summons asset details of caretaker PM Anwarul Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the asset details of Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers and cabinet members, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP directed the caretaker cabinet and Chief Ministers to submit the details of their assets.

The letter stated that the provincial assemblies have been dissolved and ECP is responsible for holding free fair and transparent elections.

The ECP asked to provide level-playing-field to every political party and the caretaker government should ensure to assist the ECP in transparent election.

The commission also barred the caretaker government from making any postings and appointments without the ECP order. Postings and appointments are banned on federal and provincial institutions.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed his responsibilities after taking the oath of office. After assuming the responsibilities, the caretaker premier sought a detailed briefing from all ministries on important matters.

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was selected as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.

Shortly afterward, the president approved the summary under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.