ECP summons Atta Tarar, PPP candidate over CoC ‘violations’ in NA-127

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Atta Tarar and Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Mian Misbahur Rehman over alleged violation of Code of Conduct (CoC) in NA-127, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the notices were issued on directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab. PML-N’s candidate from NA-127 (Lahore) Atta Tarar and PPP’s aspirant from PP-160 Mian Misbahur Rehman have been asked to appear in person.

Both the parties had alleged each other for ‘buying’ votes. The ECP had also taken notice of an alleged attack at the PPP’s election office.

The District Monitoring Officer summoned both the candidates on February 5 along with documentary evidences.

Earlier in the day, the PPP demanded registration of FIR against PML-N’s Atta Tarar and others for ‘attacking’ its election office in NA-127 Lahore.

PPP leader Shehla Raza in a press conference alleged Tarar attacked the PPP’s elections office and kidnapped its three workers. She said that the PML-N leader has resorted violence after foreseeing his ‘defeat’ in NA-127.

“Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif should control Tarar,” Shehla Raza added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N’s Atta Tarar are vying against each other in NA-127.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the police failed to submit its report to the ECP over tension between the PML-N and the PPP in Lahore’s NA-127.

The election commission had taken notice of the situation in the constituency and summoned report from the government of Punjab and police.

The electoral body has expressed its concern over delay in submission of the incident reported to the election commission.