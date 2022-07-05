ECP summons CM Hamza Shehbaz over violation of code of conduct

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz over a violation of code of conduct for announcing development projects after the issuance of election schedule, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has served a notice to PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz and summoned the Punjab Chief Minister on July 7 for violating the Election Laws.

In the notice, the election commission has directed the Punjab chief minister to appear before him or send in a lawyer on July 7 at 10 am for the purpose. The ECP directed Hamza Shehbaz to explain his position on the matter in person or through a lawyer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on July 4 announced to provide free electricity to households that consumed 100 units per month in the last six months.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Punjab Chief Minister announced that the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

Hamza Shehbaz also said that the government will provide solar panels to the people in need, adding that the government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief program that will benefit at least nine million households.

