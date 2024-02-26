ECP summons meeting to decide on SIC reserved NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday convened an important meeting to decide on the reserved National Assembly seats of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), ARY News reported.

According to details, the meeting scheduled to meet with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair, will overview the Sunni Ittehad Council’s petition for the reserved NA seats.

The meeting will also be attended by all four provincial members of the commission including, the secretary, special secretary and officers of the law wing.

The ECP was requested to allot the seats based on the inclusion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates in their party. In this regard, a request drafted by SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza was submitted to the electoral watchdog through a PTI representative.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that party-backed independent candidates — who emerged victorious in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the 2024 general elections — would join Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as part of their parliamentary strategy.

Following the announcement, the candidate’s national and provincial assembly lawmakers submitted affidavits, officially announcing their affiliation with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in line with the party’s decision.