Shafqat Mehmood, Hammad Azhar amongst lawmakers suspended by ECP for not declaring assets

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended the memberships of 143 members of the parliament and provincial assemblies for failing to submit details of their assets, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the commission, the suspended lawmakers include Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, State Minister Farukh Habib, PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat, PPP MNA Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

Membership Cease Notification of Members of Parliamentarians and Senators who have not submitted their statements of assets and liabilities 2020-21 (1/3) #ECP pic.twitter.com/EL1KC0diaE — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) January 17, 2022

According to the ECP spokesperson, the number of suspended lawmakers include 36 from National Assembly, 3 from Senate, 69 from Punjab Assembly, 14 from Sindh Assembly, 21 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and 7 from Balochistan Assembly.

The commission informed the heads of both houses and assemblies regarding the development.

Read More: HOW MUCH TAX DID PM IMRAN KHAN, PARLIAMENTARIANS PAY IN 2019?

The spokesperson said that membership of the lawmakers will remain suspended till the submission of their assets’ details to the election commission.

The Election Commission referred to Section 137(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, which requires the lawmakers to submit statements of their assets and liabilities, as well as those of their spouses and dependent children, by Dec 31 every year.

Comments