ECP suspends registration of political party

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the registration of former army chief Pervez Musharraf late’s political party, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), ARY News reported on Friday.

The ECP suspended the registration of the APML – the political party founded by former army chief Pervez Musharraf late – in a case related to the intra-party elections and allotment of election symbol.

Following the ECP’s decision, APML was removed from the political parties list.

A 14-page written verdict was issued by a three-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today. The commission also took back the Shaheen (Eagle) election symbol from APML.

The ECP announced its reserved verdict in the intra-party elections and election symbol cases against the APML today. The spokesperson said that the All Pakistan Muslim League could not participate in any kind of elections in future.

The commission also rejected the plea for allotting election symbol to the political party. The verdict stated that there was neither elected office-bearer in APML nor financial statements were provided for the last four years.

Additionally, the requirement for enlisting the APML was not fulfilled.

APML was founded by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in 2010.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) office-bearers approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the party registration and sought ‘Eagle [Shaheen]’ election symbol.

IPP office-bearers submitted the application for party registration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Moreover, the political party sought ‘Eagle [Shaheen]’ election symbol.

The documents were submitted to the ECP with the signature of IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, as well the declaration of the party’s manifesto and office-bearers.