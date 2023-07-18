IPP applies for party registration, seeks ‘Eagle’ election symbol

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) office-bearers have moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the party registration and sought ‘Eagle [Shaheen]’ election symbol, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

IPP office-bearers submitted the application for party registration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Moreover, the political party sought ‘Eagle [Shaheen]’ election symbol.

The documents were submitted to the ECP with the signature of IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, as well the declaration of the party’s manifesto and office-bearers.

READ: Jahangir Tareen will be IPP’s candidate for premiership: Aleem Khan

Jahangir Tareen will be IPP chairman, Abdul Aleem Khan president, Aamer Mehmood Kiani secretary general, Aun Chaudhry additional secretary and Dr Firdous Ashif Awan central secretary information.

Jahangir Tareen had also launched his new political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), in June after parting ways from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

READ: IPP’s Awn Chaudhry, Langrial to keep federal cabinet positions

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial had attended the launching ceremony of the IPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.