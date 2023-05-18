ECP takes notice of police transfers amid Karachi LG polls

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of the transfer of police officers amid Local Government (LG) Elections in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP said that the grade 18 and 19 police officers were transferred on May 18 and the process of LG elections has still not ended.

The Election Commission stated that the transfer of police is a violation of the code of elections. The commission directed to either reverse the transfer or delay it till the completion of elections.

Earlier, during local government (LG) by-polls PPP grabbed victory in six out of 11 Union Councils (UCs) in Karachi while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) won four seats according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

CEC takes notice

Following the mismanagement in the LG and by-polls in 24 districts of Sindh, the chief election commissioner (CEC) has taken notice and ordered strict action against the responsible.

The spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that CEC ordered action against the untoward incident at UC-119 of Hyderabad in which ballot papers were snatched and polling staffers and voters were tortured.

The spokesperson added that the ECP secretary made a telephonic conversation with the Sindh chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) Sindh and ordered indiscriminate action against the responsible.